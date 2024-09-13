LAURINBURG — Law enforcement are on the lookout for a gunman suspected of fatally shooting an 18-year-old employee at the Waffle House in Laurinburg.

Officers with the LPD responded Friday at approximately 12:42 a.m. to shots fired at the Waffle House on 1302 Scotland Crossing Drive, according to police. Upon arrival, officers located a male employee, later identified as Burlie Dawson Locklear, 18, of Red Springs, inside the eatery suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to Scotland Memorial Hospital where he later died.

The suspect is described as a black male, light skin, with long dreads, facial hair including a beard and mustache, 5’8”-5”10”, 140-180 pounds. The suspect was last seen wearing a dark blue pullover hoodie, blue jeans and white shoes. The suspect was operating a dark grey in color possibly 2014 model Chevrolet.

An investigation revealed that the suspect had come to the business and ordered food, according to police. While the food was being prepared, the suspect became more agitated and verbally abusive toward the employees. Once the food was provided to the suspect, the suspect walked toward the Chevrolet, turned and fired two shots in the direction of the business striking Locklear. The suspect then fled onto Scotland Crossing Drive toward West Boulevard.

This is an active investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Laurinburg Police Department Lt. J. White at 910-276-3211. One can also anonymously contact the Scotland Crimestoppers by downloading the free mobile app P3tips, visiting the website www.scotlandcountycs.com or calling 910-266-8146.