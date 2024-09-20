LAURINBURG — The Laurinburg Scotland Area Chamber of Commerce and area educational institutions are collaborating for a State of Education Breakfast Forum scheduled for Sept. 27.

The breakfast will begin at 7:30 a.m. and the program will start at 8 a.m. in the Morgan Entertainment Center at the Scotia Village Retirement Community, at 2200 Elm Ave, Laurinburg.

The forum will allow the Scotland County community to hear the latest news from leaders at Scotland County Schools, St. Andrews University, Richmond Community College and The University of North Carolina Pembroke. There will be a question-and-answer period following the forum.

Tickets for the event are priced at $6 each. For additional information, call the Chamber at 910-276-7420.