Mason’s Playhouse to open with a twist on child care

LAURINBURG — Jelissa Thomas is rewriting how most people will think of child care.

Mason’s Playhouse Drop-In Childcare will open Monday at 1335 Scotland Crossing Dr. in Laurinburg, and it’s business model is far from any in the child-care industry.

“It is a pay by the hour, flexible, short-term care (up to four hours) for children ages 18 months to 12 years old,” Thomas explained. “This service is useful for busy on-the-go parents and caregivers who could use free time for their leisure activities Monday thru Saturday.

“On Sundays, we will be open for those who need a place to host a two-hour birthday party (at a cost of $100),” she added.

Mason’s Playhouse is named after Thomas’ son.

Part of the services Thomas will offer include a Weekday Date Night after 5 p.m., where children can be dropped off on Tuesdays, Wednesdays or Thursdays for three hours at a cost of $25; there will also be a Weekend Date Night after 5 p.m. for parents to drop children off for up to four hours at a cost of $30 on Fridays and Saturdays.

“Our mission is to create an environment where the kids beg their parents to come back and play at the Playhouse even when they aren’t busy,” Thomas said. “We will do this by providing a safe, secure, and most importantly fun atmosphere.”

Parents will be able to pay by the hour or purchase hours in bulk at a discounted price.

Mason’s Playhouse will be open Monday through Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Thursday from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Friday from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.; Saturday from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.; and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The business will close up to two hours early each day if there are no children present.

All of Thomas’ employees will have a full background check and be CPR/first-aid certified.

Residents can follow Mason’s Playhouse on Facebook @masonsplay or view its website at www.masonsph.fun.

For information about Mason’s Playhouse, call Thomas at 910-544-3740.

W. Curt Vincent can be reached at 910-506-3023 or [email protected]

https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_Biz1-1.jpg https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_Biz2-1.jpg