ENCORE! holding auditions for next play

CUT OFF BLACK BAR AT BOTTOM CUT OFF BLACK BAR AT BOTTOM

LAURINBURG — ENCORE! Theatre is looking for actors to participate in its iconic December play, “The Last of the Red Hot Lovers.”

The comedy is written by Neil Simon and focuses on a man who has decided his life is boring and to have a tryst. The auditions for the play will be held on Saturday from 2 to 4 p.m. and Tuesday from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Storytelling & Arts Center in downtown Laurinburg.

Cinny Beggs, director and theatre instructor for St. Andrews University, says that nothing needs to be prepared and she’s encouraging everyone to come out and audition.

“Bring your funny, you don’t have to have any experience — that’s what I’m for,” Beggs said. “Come out and spread your wings, take a risk and do something to get your out of your comfort zone. We’re so ingrained in our little comfort zones it’s time to get out and what a great way to do it.”

The play will be held on December 5-8 and 13-14 at 7 p.m. each day She added that, when picking a play for community theatre, she tries to pick something that she feels like a majority of the community will enjoy.

“Community theatre has a path and I think when you’re trying to appeal to a diverse audience you don’t want to get too intense in what you produce,” Beggs said. “People go to the theatre to be entertained. This is entertaining with this being Neil Simon it’s always going to be entertaining.”

One thing that Beggs is especially looking forward to with this production is that her production class will be helping out. There are 12 students in the class and they’ll be helping build the set and set the lights.

“I’m kind of hoping that they realize that St. Andrews isn’t considered that place down at the end of the road and that St. Andrews has a lot to offer,” Beggs said. “The other thing is that when you’re doing community theatre you always need help. Volunteerism is very difficult so it will be fun to have these guys.”

Reach Katelin Gandee at 910-506-3171 or at [email protected]

CUT OFF BLACK BAR AT BOTTOM https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_gold-comedy-and-tragedy-theater-masks-vector-23779294.jpg CUT OFF BLACK BAR AT BOTTOM

‘Last of the Red Hot Lovers’ to be presented in December