Break-in

LAURINBURG — A resident of Fox Crossing Road reported to the sheriff’s office on Sept. 4 that someone had broken in to the residence causing $150 to the door frame then stole a pressure washer and door frame totaling $600.

LAUREL HILL — A resident of Bartell Avenue reported to the sheriff’s office on Friday that unknown persons had entered the home through a window and stole three firearms, jewelry, a roll of wheat pennies and a two dollar bill totaling $1,562.50.

LAUREL HILL — A resident of McRae Street reported to the sheriff’s office on Saturday that someone entered through a window and stole a handgun valued at $552 and $20 in currency.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Dixon Street reported to the police department Tuesday that an unknown person had forced entry into her home after knocking once. The victim told officers that she had grabbed a knife that was near her before the suspect knocked it out of her hand and struck her arm with a sharp object. Nothing was taken from the residence and the victim told officers the suspect’s face was covered but he was wearing a black hoodie.

LAURINBURG — A resident of McGirts Bridge Road reported to the police department on Tuesday that someone broke into her home when she had been gone for a few days. The suspects reportedly stole a 62-inch TV, assorted medication and assorted jewelry totaling $1,850 along with $900 cash.

Larceny

LAURINBURG — A resident of Carriage Circle reported to the sheriff’s office on Saturday that someone had taken their 2008 Cadillac Escalade without permission.

LAURINBURG — Scotland Regional Hospice reported to the police department Monday that employees had discovered that 85 units of fentanyl was missing.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Biggs Street reported to the police department on Tuesday that a group of juveniles stole her sons bike and spray painted it. The victim came home and noticed the bike was gone then located it on Oak Street surrounded by juveniles who fled when she tried to confront them. Police are investigating.

Fraud

LAURINBURG — A resident of Turnpike Road reported to the police department on Monday that unknown persons had used her credit card to charge $209.76 to online retailers. The incident is under investigation.

LAURINBURG —A resident of Produce Market Road reported to the police department Monday that someone had used her information to make 23 transactions at the Laurinburg Food Mart totaling $974. The incident is under investigation.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Port Street reported to the police department on Monday that when she checked her bank account she noticed that $465 was missing. The incident is under investigation.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Adrian James, 29, of Beta Street was arrested Monday for failure to appear. He was given a $10,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Brandon Patterson, 22, of Fieldcrest Road was arrested Monday for an outstanding order for arrest warrant. He was given a $30,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Jamarious Harris, 18, of East Vance Street was arrested Monday for failure to appear. He was given a $10,000 bond.

