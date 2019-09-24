Players sought for Senior Pairs Game at Scotia Village

LAURINBURG — Bridge-at-the-Village will be hosting a Senior Pairs Game scheduled for 1 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 4, in the Morris Morgan Entertainment Center at Scotia Village.

The American Contract Bridge League Senior Pairs Game is a special event held at chubs throughout North America twice a year in the Spring and the Fall. The game is restricted to players 55 years of age and older as of the day of the game.

An appealing aspect of the game is that masterpoint awards are equally split between red and black points. As red masterpoints can generally only be won at regional tournaments, Senior Pairs offers local players the opportunity to win them at home. Since a required number of red points is required for Life Master rank, this opportunity is welcomed by many players.

Because these red/black masterpoints are awarded only if at least five tables are in play, advanced registrations by this coming Monday will be required for this game in Laurinburg. Otherwise it will be canceled.

All bridge players 55 years of age and older are invited to take advantage of the opportunity to play in this ACBL-wide Senior Pairs Game on Friday afternoon, Oct. 4, in Scotia Village’s MMEC. The cost to play is only $5 per person, and play will conclude probably around 5 p.m.

If interested, contact Mac Doubles at 910-277-7512 before this coming Monday evening.