Kuumba Festival heats up the downtown

LAURINBURG — The Scotland County festival season kicked off Saturday under a hot, steamy sky that baked the new pavement of downtown Laurinburg. But it didn’t keep the crowd from showing up or the energy behind the Kuumba Festival from taking center stage.

According to the Rev. “BJ” Gibson, a member of the African-American Heritage Committee and an organizer of the festival, “Kuumba” is one of the seven celebrations of Kwanzaa. He said it’s the committee’s hope that Saturday’s festival will be both a celebration for the black community as well as give others a better knowledge of the black culture.

“Kuumba means creativity, and that’s what we are celebrating here,” Gibson said. “It’s a celebration of the creativity behind the food, crafts, music, dance and more.”

The festival, which stretched through the downtown on Main Street between Railroad and Church streets, brought 45 vendors together with things ranging from a wide variety of foods, desserts, crafts, art, locally produced honey and more. Along with many local vendors, others came from as far away as Charlotte and Charleston, South Carolina.

The festival, now in its 29th year and 28th event after getting canceled in 2018 by Hurricane Florence, was held in Market Park until this year.

“We’ve really upgraded this year — growing with a breath of fresh air,” Gibson said.

“We also wanted to bring people downtown and help out the local businesses,” said Tyris Jones, a member of the African-American Heritage Committee.

The morning opened with a prayer, the Negro National Anthem and a greeting from officials from the city of Laurinburg, Scotland County Board of Commissioners, Scotland County Schools, Laurinburg/Scotland County Area Chamber of Commerce and State Rep. Garland Pierce. All gave kudos to the festival for bringing the celebration downtown.

“This is huge for downtown Laurinburg,” Chamber Executive Director Chris English said. “(The festival has) made a big commitment to grow here.”

The festivities ran from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday.

W. Curt Vincent can be reached at 910-506-3023 or [email protected]

