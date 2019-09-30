Washington Park gets new addition as part of Eagle project

Courtesy photos Courtesy photos Katelin Gandee | The Laurinburg Exchange Katelin Gandee | The Laurinburg Exchange Katelin Gandee | The Laurinburg Exchange Katelin Gandee | The Laurinburg Exchange Courtesy photos Courtesy photos

LAURINBURG — The track at Washington Park is now full of brightly colored games for children to enjoy, all thanks to one local boy who is working to become an Eagle Scout.

Scotland High sophomore Asher Alexander painted various playground stencils onto the track Saturday with the help of his fellow Boy Scout troop.

The Eagle Scout project is a partnership with Scotland County Parks and Recreation, who are currently working on park renovations across the county.

“I’ve been working on it since second grade and once I started doing boy scouts it’s something that’s really cool that I’ll be able to remember for the rest of my life especially because I’m helping the community,” Asher said. “We’ve started with every game kids like to play like hopscotch then we started looking at some different stencils online and thought they’d be really cool together.”

Also helping him throughout the entire project were his parents Barbara and Rick, who offered their support and guidance when needed. The family agreed that it has been a fun project to work out and design.

“We’re super proud of him sticking with Boy Scouts, because it’s not easy to stay with it especially as he gets older,” Barbara said. “We’re proud that he’s been doing that and proud he’s decided to be an Eagle Scout and push for the distance which was something we wanted for him.”

Parks an Recreation Director Bryan Graham added that the entire staff was thrilled to have Asher offer his help and work on the project.

“It’s awesome the final project turned out better than I envisioned,” Graham said. “We’re all thankful that Asher reached out to us and brought this unique play area to Washington Park… It’s a great first step in our renovations and it’s great for us to be able to collaborate with other entities in the community.”

Graham wants to encourage anyone looking for an Eagle Ccout project or just wanting to volunteer to contact parks and recreation to bring more creativity into the community.

