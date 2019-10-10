‘Community Giving Drive’ to assist 45 Bahamian college students

LAURINBURG — While Scotland County counted its blessings as Hurricane Dorian remained far enough away not to cause any lasting challenges, those who live in the Bahamas — where Dorian made landfall more than once — weren’t as fortunate.

With Bahamians continuing to face a massive rebuilding effort, The Laurinburg Exchange, WLNC radio and State Rep. Garland Pierce are joining forces to coordinate a “Community Giving Drive” aimed at assisting that effort.

Last month, a pair of students at St. Andrews University organized an on-campus drive to benefit residents in the Bahamas, where those students are from. The “Community Giving Drive” will build on that, but specifically benefit 45 students from the Bahamas.

“I was impressed with what those St. Andrews students accomplished, and it’s my hope we can expand on what they did,” said State Rep. Garland Pierce.

Shortly after Dorian nearly destroyed the Bahamas in September, officials with Hampton University brought 45 college students from the University of the Bahamas to Hampton, Virginia, to the university and gave them one semester of free tuition, room and board, and fees in order for them to continue their education.

“All of these students lost everything and came here with nothing,” said Anzell N. Harrell Jr., director of the university’s student activities; he is also a Laurinburg native. “We are hoping people there will be able to assist us with the needs of these young men and women.”

According to Harrell, with colder weather on the way, the biggest and most pressing need now is winter coats, sweaters, sweatshirts, gloves and toboggans.

There are also other items the students could benefit from, including gift cards, personal hygiene items, socks and international phone cards.

“We need to remember how there were individuals, organizations and businesses willing to reach out to us when this region was devastated by hurricanes over the past three years,” said W. Curt Vincent, editor of The Exchange. “It’s an opportunity to help someone else in need now, and those of us involved are hoping the community will respond.”

During the next two weeks, The Exchange and WLNC will promote the “Community Giving Drive” with The Exchange office at 915 S. Main St. serving as the drop-off site for items between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Also serving as a drop-off site will be First United Methodist Church on Atkinson Street, Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., for neatly packaged items and bags filled with 10 pounds or less.

The collection will continue through Thursday, Oct. 31. Once the items are collected, those items will be delivered directly to those 45 Bahamian college students at Hampton University.