Drug deal leads to chase, arrest, charges

PEMBROKE — A Pembroke man faces numerous drug charges following vehicle pursuit and his arrest, which was prompted when he was seen making a drug deal in the parking lot of a local restaurant, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Jeffery Randall Brooks Jr., 39, was charged Thursday with trafficking opium or heroin, possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a Schedule II-controlled substance, possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a Schedule III-controlled substance, possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a Schedule IV-controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He is also charged with driving without a license, careless and reckless driving, failure to stop at a stoplight and displaying fictitious license plates.

He was jailed under a $750,000 secured bond.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, at about noon on Thursday, Drug Enforcement Division investigators saw a hand-to-hand drug transaction in the Fuller’s BBQ parking lot in Pembroke. Investigators attempted to stop a 2013 Hyundai and, after a pursuit, the vehicle pulled into the parking lot on Third Street and stopped.

During a search, marijuana, suboxone strips and fentanyl patches were seized. As part of the investigation, a search was conducted at a home on Cypress Lane, Pembroke, where investigators seized 2,271 prescription pills, a mixture of oxycodone, Xanax, oxymorphone and methadone. Investigators also seized additional fentanyl patches and suboxone strips.

Cash in the amount of $18,301.00 and a 2005 Maserati passenger vehicle were also taken into custody.

https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_Brooks.jpg