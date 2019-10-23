Police chief given high praise

LAURINBURG — Laurinburg Police Chief Darwin “Duke” Williams was surprised during Tuesday’s Laurinburg City Council meeting with the Order of the Long Leaf Pine.

State Rep. Garland Pierce presented the award at the start of the meeting as Williams family and officers surprised him in the audience.

Williams received a standing ovation from the council and audience for his dedication and service to the city of Laurinburg.

For more on Williams, look in Thursday’s issue of The Laurinburg Exchange and online Wednesday.

