RELAY HITS MILESTONE

LAURINBURG — After more than 20 years of Relay For Life in Scotland County, organizers can no0w boast to have raised more than $5 million to find a cure for cancer.

The county’s annual Relay For Life event was held on Sept. 20 and, on Monday at Scotch Meadows Country Club, the organizers honored those who helped to raise $145,000 — and more is still trickling in.

“We take donations all year long,” said Stewart Thomas, one of the organizers of the event. “We’ll start collecting for next year on Jan. 1.”

Thomas added that only $30,000 was needed to meet the $5 million total, which is a huge milestone that organizers were hoping to meet.

“It went very well this year and was a huge success,” Thomas said. “We could always use more volunteers and teams so we hope to bring more people out in the future — but regardless of how well we do, we’re all coming together to continue the fight to find a cure for this disease.”

This year, 26 teams partook in the event with the No. 1 fundraising team being Campbell Soup — Team Madison raised the second-highest amount.

“We’re looking forward to getting started on next year’s event in January,” Thomas said. “We’re hoping Scotland County will embrace the event as they have been and if anyone is interested in participating next year contact us as soon as possible.”

Has now raised more than $5 million for cancer research