Break-in

LAURINBURG — A resident of South Turnpike Road reported to the police department on Thursday that someone had broken into the home through the backdoor and stole a 55-inch TV, 48-inch TV and an HP laptop totaling $1,450.

LAURINBURG — A lawn care company out of Rockingham reported to police on Thursday that while working at Scottish Glenn Apartments on Turnpike Road someone stole a $700 steal backpack blower from the enclosed trailer.

Larceny

LAURINBURG — Lowe’s Home Improvement reported to the police department on Wednesday that four utility trailers were taken over the night.

LAURINBURG — Enterprise on Atkinson Street reported to the police department on Thursday that a black male had stolen the tail lights off an F-150.

Fraud

LAURINBURG — TBS Electric out of Hamlet reported to police on Thursday that a former employee had been using the company gas card for person use in Laurinburg. The incident is under investigation.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Raleigh Street reported to the police department on Thursday that someone had used her information to withdraw over $300 from her bank account. The incident is under investigation.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Amber Goins, 24, of McGirts Bridge Road was arrested Wednesday for failure to appear. She was given a $100 bond.

LAURINBURG — Adam Canas, 42, of First Street was arrested Wednesday for failure to appear. He was given a $500 bond.

LAURINBURG — James Reeves, 33, of Laurinburg was arrested Wednesday for felony robbery with a dangerous weapon. He was given a $30,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Lawrence Smith, 74, of Hamlet was arrested Wednesday for breaking and entering. He was given a $2,500 bond.

LAURINBURG — Mary Locklear, 45, of Red Springs was arrested Friday for orders for arrest for felony possession of stolen goods and obtaining property by false pretenses. She was given a $1,000 bond.

