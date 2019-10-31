Missing youngster is found safe

Oxendine Oxendine

LAUREL HILL — The search for a missing 3-year-old from Laurel Hill came to a positive conclusion on Thursday morning.

According to reports, Allison Nicole Oxendine was missing since Wednesday evening, but the blonde, curly haired youngster was found safe early Thursday. There was no information available about where Oxendine was found.

The state of North Carolina had issued an Amber Alert for the missing girl and a tip line had been established for anyone who had information about the child’s whereabouts.

