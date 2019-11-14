Larceny

LAURINBURG — Kangaroo Express on South Main Street reported to the police department on Wednesday that they believe an employee stole $412 from the business. The incident is under investigation.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Charlotte Street reported to the police department on Wednesday that someone stole his moped from the residence that was valued at $1,500.

Stabbing

LAURINBURG — Police are investigating a case of a stabbing after a 30-year-old Laurinburg male came into Scotland Memorial Hospital Wednesday after being stabbed. According to the report, there was one stab wound to the chest and the male was still being treated at the hospital.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — A 17-year-old female student of Scotland High School was arrested Wednesday for disorderly conduct. She was given a $1,000 bond.

