Commissioners re-elect chair and vice chair

LAURINBURG — The Scotland County Commissioners had the reorganization of the board Monday night and voted on chair and vice chair.

Whit Gibson nominated Bob Davis to continue to serve as chair for the board, a nomination that was unchallenged and was unanimously approved by the board.

For vice chair Betty Blue Gholston nominated Carol McCall, which like Davis when unchallenged and was unanimously approved by the board.

Look for more on the county commissioners meeting in Wednesday’s issue of the Exchange and online Tuesday.

