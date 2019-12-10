BOE selects chair and vice-chair

LAURINBURG — After a year the Scotland County Board of Education has elected a vice-chair.

Carolyn Banks was nominated and voted into the vice-chair position 4-3 against Summer Woodside. The nomination and election of a vice-chair comes after the board was stuck in a 4-4 deadlock last year between Herman Tyson and Raymond Hyatt.

Rick Singletary was elected to serve again as chairman to the board beating Darrel “BJ” Gibson 4-3.

For more on Monday night’s Board of Education meeting look in the print edition of The Exchange on Wednesday and online Tuesday.

