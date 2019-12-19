Local man arrested for robberies

Johnson Johnson

LAURINBURG — Police here have arrested a Laurinburg man for a string of robberies that have occurred over the past few days.

According to a press release from Laurinburg Police Chief Darwin “Duke” Williams, Octavious Lemar Johnson, 28, of McGirts Bridge Road was arrested Wednesday after police responded to the Dollar General on Aberdeen Road in reference to an armed robbery with shots fired.

Around 8:45 p.m., Johnson came into the store, fired a weapon at the clerk and customer then fled with an undisclosed amount of currency in a vehicle. Officers were notified and police found the vehicle crashed near US 501 and US 401 by going down the embankment from on the ramp leading to US 401. Officers deployed the use of police canines, and Johnson was found hiding in a bush with the money and gun.

Johnson was also connected to the robberies of the Family Dollar on Aberdeen Road on Dec. 12 and the Family Dollar on South Main Street on Monday. Both where Johnson dressed in black clothing, wore a mask, brandished a firearm and took money from the register.

He was charged with three counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon, three counts of possession of a firearm by convicted felon, two counts of attempted first degree murder, two counts of conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, two counts of felony conspiracy, three counts of going armed to the terror of the public and discharging a firearm in the city limits.

He was given a bond of $1.5 million and transported to the Scotland County Detention Center.

Johnson was previously arrested in 2010 for first-degree burglary, second-degree kidnapping and robbery two a dangerous weapon. He was convicted in 2011 and released in August 2019.

Reach Katelin Gandee at 910-506-3171 or at [email protected]

Johnson https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_Johnson.jpg Johnson

Allegedly connected to three incidents this month