RichmondCC announces fall semester honors

HAMLET – Richmond Community College has announced its honor lists for the 2019 fall semester.

The President’s List identifies students who earn an “A” in all courses and have a 4.0 grade-point average while carrying 12 or more semester credit hours excluding developmental credits. The Dean’s List includes the names of students who attain a minimum grade-point average of 3.5 and earn no letter grade lower than a “B” while carrying 12 or more semester hours excluding developmental credits.

President’s List

— Scotland County: Jackson Abbott, Brianna Brigman, Kiah Brown, Yolanda Cross, Titania Cummings, William Futrell, Norman Garcia Lopez, McKenna Griffin, William Holfert, Tamorra Johnson, Sara Jorgensen, Malia Locklear, Alana Marshall, Christian Martin, Riley McCallum, Te’aja McCoy, Cathryn McFayden, Jonathan Mims, Jessica Nguyen, Laurissa Odom, Anna Osborne, Ravin Patel, Alexis Patterson, Jessica Powell, Ameliah Rose, Lindsey Sessoms, Stephen Sessoms, Heather Smith, Andrew Sutherland, McKenna Sutherland, Ashley Terry, Skylar Thomas, Charles Wall, Jenna Warr, Shaniya Woolridge

Dean’s List

— Scotland County: Kayla Alford, Brianna Austin, Madison Barrow, Chaylene Best, Emma Buffaloe, Alyssa Cain, Chuck Chavis, Noah Coe, Allen Croke, Brandyn Crumbley, Michael Deese, Richard Dial, Santiago Dubon, Ben Dunn, Casey Eaves, Jacqueline Hale, Trevor Hallman, Shaneeka Hampton, Wilson Hawn, Alexis Hunt, Megan Hunt, Makayla Jacobs, India Johnson, Kaylee Laviner, Heather Lewis, Candice Locklear, Mia Mackie, Jamyha Mackie-Mcgirt, Diamond McKinnon, Samuel Miles, Joshualyn Miller, Michael Nor, Hector Pacheco, Alan Politsch, Robert Polk, Robert Ramos, Danny Reyes, Norieliz Rodriguez, Kemba Roy-Dennis, Luis Salgado, Joshua Schlyer, Brena Settharath, Reagan Skipper, Hanna Smith, Charles Utter