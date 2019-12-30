Maxton officer injured in fight

MAXTON — A Maxton police officer was hospitalized after being beaten in a fight on Saturday that was captured on video and circulated on social media.

The officer, Michael Ethan Sale, went on Facebook and described what happened.

According to Sale, he answered a call and about six or seven people jumped him.

“I fought back as much as I could and broke away to chase after the first person who hit me until my vision became blurry and I couldn’t go any further,” he wrote. “I’m thankful that things didn’t end up as worse as it could’ve been and I thank God for being with me. Thank you to everyone who has called and checked on me. I’m in high spirits and even with what happened I’m ready to go back to work.”

Sale could be seen on the post with a cut under his right eye. He appeared to be at a hospital.

The Robesonian has been told he was flown to Scotland Memorial Hospital and then transferred to UNC Medical Center in Chapel Hill.

A 34-year-old man named James Thompson has been charged with assault in the crime. He was given a $75,000 bond.

The 31-second video shows a man hitting the officer in front of a convenience story while a crowd of people watch. This story will be updated as information is made available.

One individual is arrested, charged