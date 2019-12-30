Break-in

LAURINBURG — A resident of Turnpike Road reported to the police department on Friday that unknown persons had broken into the residence through an unsecured kitchen window and stole two tablets totaling $490

LAURINBURG — A resident of Jackson Street reported to the police department on Sunday that a rental house on Duncan Street was broken-into and a refrigerator was gone. The fridge was located in the backyard but there was $50 damage a window.

Larceny

LAURINBURG — Anointed House of God on McColl Road reported to the police department on Saturday that unknown persons had stolen a $315 water pump was stolen.

Robbery

LAURINBURG — A resident of Laurel Hill reported to the police department on Saturday that on Friday he was repossessing a vehicle on Beta Street when an unknown black male attacked him and stole his flashlight and cell phone totaling $500.

Fraud

LAURINBURG — A resident of Laurel Hill reported to the police department on Sunday that someone used her debit card for $60 at the Food Lion at Scotland Crossing.

Arson

LAURINBURG — Police responded to a vacant residence on Commonwealth Avenue Sunday after a fire. The residence has been vacant for several years and there was an estimated $20,000 damage done. The fire is still under investigation.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Colby Bohanan, 19, of East Church Street was arrested Friday for impersonating law enforcement officer and carrying a concealed firearm. He was given a $2,500.

LAURINBURG —Tarus Flowers, 42, of Roosevelt Street was arrested Saturday for indecent exposure warrants. He was given a $2,500 bond.

LAURINBURG — Rondell Hammonds, 42, who gave an address of homeless was arrested Saturday for two counts of attempted obtaining property by false pretense, possession of a counterfeit instrument, obtaining property by false pretense and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was given a $20,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Carson Bevis, 31, of Leisure Road was arrested Saturday for failure to appear. He was given a $100 bond.

LAURINBURG — Tyquan Ellerbe, 31, was arrested Saturday for several warrants including misdemeanor larceny, two counts of assault on a female, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, communicating threats and resisting arrest. He was given no bond for the domestic charges and $5,000 bond for the other charges.

LAURINBURG — Calvin Ferguson, 40, of Crestline Road was arrested Saturday for intoxicated and disruptive, resisting arrest and communicating threats. He was given a $5,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Dale Bass, 40, of Wagram Street was arrested for a assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury warrant. He was given a $1,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Tin Henderson, 44, of Douglas Street was arrested Sunday for felony breaking and entering and larceny after breaking and entering. He was given a $15,000 bond.

https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_annacrime-12.jpg