Break-in

LAURINBURG — A resident of Cooper Street reported to the police department on Monday that when he came back from work he noticed his front door was ajar and that someone stole a 55-inch TV, PlayStation 4 and a laptop book bag totaling $2,100.

Vandalism

LAURINBURG — A resident of East Church Street reported to the police department on Tuesday that she had awoken to loud music playing outside and when she went out she found her 2018 Nissan Altima damage. The vehicle had a large rock thrown through the front window, a dent in the door and someone attempted t0 throw a brick through the driver side window but it didn’t bust and instead left several scratch marks. The estimated damage cost was $2,000.

Arrest

LAURINBURG —Shaquana Bethea, 34, of Bizzell Street was arrested Monday for assault inflicting serious injury and larceny. She wasn’t given a bond.

