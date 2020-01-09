Remember who is holding you

Rev. George Ellis Pastor’s Corner Rev. George Ellis Pastor’s Corner

Community, some things are worth repeating, because being human, we are subject to forget.

But when it comes to who’s holding us, we need to understand that it’s not ourselves. But in this new year, we just don’t know what the new year holds. And if after careful examination you discover that whatever or whoever is holding you is anything less than almighty God, then you need to change partners.

Now today, I am dealing on a spiritual level when I speak on the word “holding.” Because what I mean is, “who do you trust your spiritual walk, destiny or your spiritual balance to?

When there is rough sailing, bumpy highways and dry valleys, where do you look for support?

And if reader, you have not had rough sailing or driven on bumpy highways in your life or walked though dry valleys then keep right on living! But in 2020 when they do come, and they will, do you have something solid to stand on? Is it sturdy, strong and unshakable? Is it strong enough to endure the test of time?

Friends, I tell you today we had better know it when we have to sit beside the bed of a dying loved one or sit in a hospital waiting room or when you’ve just been told you have a terminal disease. In these times in which we live, we had better know for sure who our holder is and make sure that whatever it is can hold itself! Because if it can’t, then be sure it can’t hold you.

Now community, we live in a world where some people’s holder is a man (or woman); they look to some man (or woman) for support; some look to their pastor; they have chosen to put their eternal destiny in the hand of man, perhaps some religious leader, some celebrity or some other charismatic person.

That would be OK if that person is the God-man Jesus Christ. But community, we all would be a sad and hopeless case if any man was our holder. Personally, I would have been wiped off the face of the earth a long time ago if any man was holding me, for there are some things man could not do for himself — for example, man could not create himself, God did that (Gen. 1:27); man could not breathe into his own nostrils and make himself a living soul, God did that (Gen. 2:7); man can’t take his last dollar, stretch it out and somehow that dollar become $100, but God can (Mark 6:37-44).

So what am I saying?

I’m saying that if anybody is holding us in 2020 other than God himself, then we had better take out another insurance policy because we are subject to collapse anytime. There is only one insurance policy that’s guaranteed in this life and the next and that’s the insurance policy paid for by the blood of Jesus Christ!

Community, who’s holding you?

“The story is told about some men who were working on a mountain cliff; while working there they dropped an important tool on a ledge over the cliff. Not tall enough to reach over and get the tool themselves, they saw a little boy who lived nearby and called him over and asked him if he would that they hold him over the ledge by his ankles/feet while he reached down and picked up the object. After thinking a moment, he said, ‘wait here, I’ll be right back.’ He ran off, and after a few moments he returned with a man. He said, ‘now I’ll reach over and get the tool if this man holds me, he’s my father!’

Community, what he was saying is, “if I’m going to risk my life hanging over a cliff, I want to know who’s holding me! You see, if things get shaky, these other men might let me go; but my father will hold regardless!”

Community, that’s the way we ought to feel about our heavenly father; when we’re hanging by a thread in 2020, and it seems we can hear the thread snap, what should keep us going is knowing by faith that the same God who holds the stars, the orbit, the galaxy, solar system and the entire universe in his hand is holding us!

The psalmist said, “Uphold me according to Your word, that I may live … hold thou me up, and I shall be safe (Psalm 119:116,117).

Community, if we hold ourselves it won’t work; makes no difference how independent we may think we are. If the right thing comes along, it can blow all of us away. But thanks be to God there’s another power, a higher power underneath that’s holding us up!

Friends, in 2020 sometimes we will feel like we’ve slipped, lost our grip and we’re falling; times when we won’t feel his presence — and like that little boy, we’re hanging over a cliff. But take new courage in this new year, because it’s not so much the fact that we’re holding on to him, but it’s the fact that he’s holding on to us!

So when the ship you’re sailing on starts to sink in 2020, don’t lose faith; just remember to look by faith underneath, and you’ll see another hand, an all-powerful hand, holding you up.

The Rev. George Ellis is pastor at Union Grove Missionary Baptist Church.