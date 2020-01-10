Crown to serve murder with fine dining

FAYETTEVILLE — For the first time ever, the Crown Complex will host not just another ordinary, traditional holiday dinner or ticketed event, but a night filled with suspense, crime, mystery and more.

It’s the Valentine’s Murder Mystery Dinner Theater.

The Crown Complex is inviting guests to help crack a murder mystery in the Crown Ballroom on Valentine’s Day, which is Feb. 14. Cocktail hour will be from 6 to 7 p.m. and the dinner theater is 7 to 9 p.m.

Fine dining with an interactive murder mystery theater will make for a perfect Valentine’s date night, complete with wine and dessert. The Valentine’s Murder Mystery Dinner Theater will offer guests a chance to be detectives, suspects and to try to solve the mystery before all desserts are cleared.

The evening of fine dining and mystery will include a cocktail hour with hors d’ oeuvres, open bar and a three-course gourmet table-served dinner. Vegetarian options will be available upon request.

Single tickets are $100 and tickets for couples are $180. Tickets can be purchased by calling 910-438-4100. Seating is limited.

The coliseum is located at 1960 Coliseum Drive in Fayetteville.

First-ever eventwill be held onValentine’s Day