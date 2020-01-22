Scots For Youth to provide coats for those in need

LAURINBURG – The cold weather has finally decided to descend onto Scotland County and there are many in the community who are not prepared for the sharp bitter wind and winter precipitation.

The Scots for Youth group, alongside Church Community Services, are preparing for just that by assembling a coat tree to help those in need during the cold winter months ahead.

“The importance and goal for this coat rack is so that no one in our community has to go around being cold. Our coat rack will be for any age and size,” said Margaret Crumroy, community service/restitution and substance abuse supervisor for Scots for Youth. “Sometimes people in our community are cold because they can’t find rides during the day and at night no one is open to get free stuff. Well now they can come by 24 hours a day, seven days a week and have access to coats free of charge — no lines, no waiting and no questions.”

The tree will be placed in front of Church Community Services, located at 108 S Gill St. in Laurinburg, inside the facility during operating hours and outside the facility after operating hours. There will be an awning placed over the top the tree to help prevent damage from inclement weather and make it more convenient for those stopping by to retrieve or donate a coat.

There have already been several coats, adult and youth size, donated to be placed on the tree at the beginning of next week. There is no paperwork or cost involved.

Those wishing to donate coats simply need to hang them on the rack. If there is no room, the coats can be stacked beside it.

Due to the low maintenance of the tree, volunteers will not be needed for this project. Crumroy along with members from Scots for Youth and members of Church and Community Services will be handling the details and maintaining the tree.

It is their goal to be able to place two trees next year. If a second location becomes available, there would be a tree on each side of town.

“Hopefully everyone will check their closets and come and hang some coats on our rack to help everyone stay warm,” said Crumroy. “If successful we would like to put one next year on the other end of town if possible.”

The tree will be placed in front of Church Community Services