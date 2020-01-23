RichmondCC taking reservations for tours

If anyone has wanted to take a tour of the Richmond Community College campuses in Hamlet and Laurinburg, now would be a good time.

Reesidents may schedule to have a campus tour between Feb. 17 and April 30, with various times and dates in between.

Whether you’re familiar with RCC’s academic programs or just looking at options for college, everyone is encouraged to come visit either or both of the Richmond Community College campuses.

We can give you a tour of our campus and explain more about all of our associate degree, college and career readiness, adult education and workforce development courses and more. Our admissions counselors can help you determine if RichmondCC is the right place for you.

To register for a campus tour, please visit: http://richmondcc.edu/contact-us/visit-us.