O.P.E.N. meeting is postponed

Due to conflicts with other meetings being held the same day and to allow us to provide you with important, updated information, the O.P.E.N. meeting planned for Tuesday will be postponed until a date in February.

We apologize for any inconvenience as we look forward to kicking off 2020 with a bang on the Substance Misuse/Opioid Abuse issue. We plan to have bi-monthly meetings for O.P.E.N. and we do hope you will plan to attend these meetings as your time allows.

Please be looking for additional information and email along the way. If you have any questions/concerns, please feel free to contact Kathie Cox at the Scotland County Health Department.