Board of Commissioners will meet Monday

LAURINBURG — The Scotland County Board of Commissioners will meet on Monday at 7 p.m. at the Scotland County Emergency Operations building for its monthly meeting.

The board will address the status of the Laurel Hill Community Center’s demolition. They met earlier in the month to discuss the process and reach a decision based on what the community thought was best. It was debated whether it would be better to repair the current buildings or demolish them and replace them with a new facility.

It was voted on and the board decided unanimously that demolishing the current buildings and replacing them with a new facility.

On the agenda as well is Sheriff Ralph Kersey, who will be addressing the board in reference to the Second Amendment.

Other topics of discussion are the Snead’s Grove Convenience Center site bid award, real property auction results, and board and committee appointments.