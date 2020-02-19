National Association of University Women to hold workshops

LAURINBURG — On Saturday, the Laurinburg Branch of the National Association of University Women will present several workshops featuring Asia McNeil, the 2020 Queen of Fayetteville State University.

The workshops will be held at West Minister Presbyterian Church at 234 McGirts Bridge Road in Laurinburg and will begin at 9 a.m. The Scotland County NAUW sponsor this event every three years.

“The workshops are held for the young ladies in their upcoming pageant along with their escorts,” said Dorothy Tyson.

Other workshop presenters will be by the Rev. Mitch Johnson, pastor of Joy Ministries, and Sanquis Graham from the Scotland County Health Department.

Topics include personal hygiene and grooming, self-awareness and dining etiquette. Workshop participants are the pre-teen debutantes and escorts involved in the activities leading up to the organization’s scholarship pageant.