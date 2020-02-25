Warwick presented with superior performance award

LAURINBURG — After 40 years supporting the U.S. intelligence community, recently retired naval officer Jerry Warwick was awarded the National Reconnaissance Office’s Medal of Superior Performance.

Over the course of his career, Warwick served as a U.S. Army Security Agency linguist, a U.S. Naval Cryptologic Officer and a systems engineering consultant to the intelligence community.

Warwick is a 1974 graduate of Maxton High School, a 1982 graduate of Pembroke State University and a 1993 graduate of the Naval Postgraduate School in Monterey, California.

He is the son of the late Eunice Driggers Warwick and John H. Warwick of Laurinburg, and the cousin of Capt. Chris Young of the Laurinburg Police Department.

