‘LEAPLINGS’ SETTO CELEBRATE

Frances Willis, the first lady of Laurinburg, will turn 56 on Saturday.

Or will she?

Willis is just one of a number of those who are referred to as “Leap Year Babies” — or Leapers and even Leaplings — and each one will be celebrating a birthday on their official day of birth for the first time since 2016.

“I’ll be 14 this year,” she said. “You do the math.

“As a child, we usually just (celebrated) whenever it was most convenient,” Willis said. “But I was also picked on a bit by kids.”

That seems to be a common comment from most Leaplings.

Of the handful of people The Laurinburg Exchange were able to find out were local Leapers, each one emphasized their Leap Year age, not their biological age — none, however, said they ever missed a birthday on the three non-leap years.

“I always felt my birthday made me something special and unique,” said Myra Hunt of Maxton, who will also be 14/56 on Saturday. “But on those years there was no Feb. 29, I always picked Feb. 28 to celebrate.”

Hunt also shares a Leap Year birthday with her daughter-in-law, Chanel Locklear of Maxton, who will turn 8/32 on Saturday. She just about added a third Leaper to the family, but her sister-in-law, Trina Hunt of Red Springs, missed by mere hours and was born on Feb. 28.

As rare as that seems — to have more than one Leaper in a family — it nearly happened again in the area.

Sebrina Flowers is another Leapling who will be celebrating a birthday Saturday. She didn’t respond to The Exchange to talk about her birthday, but her lifelong friend Erica Goins did — and Goins explained that her own birthday is on Feb. 27.

“Sebrina and I grew up together, and we’d always celebrate on Feb. 28,” she said.

There are at least two other Leaplings locally — Barbara Alexander and Holly Wade — but they also didn’t respond to The Exchange for this story.

***

Why are there Leap Years?

***

A Leap Year is created because of the amount of time it takes for the Earth to circle the sun — which is 365.24219 days. That means those .24219 of a day each year are stored up and used every fourth year on the calendar.

The odds of being born on Feb. 29 are 1 in 1,461 — or .068%. That makes them a real minority, with only about five million Leaplings in the whole world. Being born on Leap Day is actually rarer than being born with 11 fingers and toes.

Aside from choosing a date to celebrate a birthday for three of four years, there are other challenges that Leapers face regularly — including state laws.

According to Reuters, only some states have statues that say which date should be used. For those that don’t, the default is March 1. For those that do, it is typical to signify that it is Feb. 28.

But there are challenges.

“Probably the worst thing is renewing my driver’s license,” Willis said. “I literally blow up the DMV computer.”

These local Leaplings, however, can boast that they share the rare birth date with some famous folks — like rapper Ja Rule, actor Antonio Sabàto Jr. (“Law & Order”), actor Alex Rocco (“The Godfather”), jazz musician Jimmy Dorsey and even Superman.

Something even rarer than being born on Feb. 29 would be to be born that day and die on that day — 17/68 years later. That feat was accomplished by Sir James Milne Wilson, who was the premier of Tasmania from 1869 to 1872. He was born Feb. 29, 1812, and died on Feb. 29, 1880.

For the local Leaplings, it will only be a celebration of life on Saturday — regardless of the number they associate with their age.

“It’s interesting, and I love when a Leap Year comes,” said Willis. “But I try to celebrate all February and all March … so I don’t miss it.”

W. Curt Vincent can be reached at 910-506-3023 or [email protected]

https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_FrancesWillis.jpg https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_4f405e89dff59.image_.jpg

Those born on Feb. 29 get to party forfirst time in 4 years on official birth date