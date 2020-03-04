City loses a business woman, educator

Jackson Jackson

LAURINBURG — Elouise Weaver Jackson, matriarch of the Jackson family, passed away on Saturday at the age of 85.

She resided in Laurinburg, where she was the wife of the late Lawrence Jackson Jr.

“Mrs. Jackson was a long-time businesswoman and educator here in Scotland County and she was a major influence on many lives that she touched,” said Chris English, executive director of the Laurinburg/Scotland County Area Chamber of Commerce. “Please keep the Jackson family in your thoughts and prayers.”

Jackson was a graduate of R.B. Dean High School. She furthered her education at Fayetteville State University, where she graduated with a bachelor of science degree in education. Shortly thereafter, she attended North Carolina Central University in Durham, where she obtained a master’s in education, specializing in the academically gifted.

“Jackson was an educator in Pitt, Harnett, Cumberland and Scotland counties for over 38 years, where she impacted the lives of many students,” said daughter-in-law Vicki Jackson.

She was also the co-founder and owner of Jackson Funeral Home for more than 50 years.

“Jackson, alongside of her husband, started their business in Scotland County in 1963 with chapels in Maxton and Rowland,” said Vicki.

Jackson was also the co-founder of Grace Unity Missionary Baptist Church in 1996. She later became a member of Kingdom Life Christian Fellowship in Laurinburg under the leadership of her son, Apostle Lawrence Jackson III, and Pastor Vicki Jackson.

“Mrs. Jackson had a genuine love for people and she helped as many families as she could throughout her lifetime,” said Vicki.

Jackson was a member of the Board of Trustees of Fayetteville State, a member of the Fayetteville State University Chancellor’s Club and a long-time contributor of scholarships for many local youth to attend Fayetteville State University and other various colleges and universities.

Jackson was an active member of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc., Alpha Alpha Phi Zeta Chapter, in Laurinburg, where she was a charter member and was the 2018 Zeta of the Year and a Zeta Dove — having been a member of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority since 1962.

“She was also a member of the Eastern Star Court of Calanthe and Daughter of Isis,” said Vicki. “On Oct. 13, 2018, Mrs. Jackson was presented The Order of the Long Leaf Pine by Gov. Roy Cooper, the highest award a North Carolina civilian may receive.”

The family will be receiving family and friends at her home at 20160 Salley McNair Road on Saturday at The Lawrence Jackson Funeral Home Chapel in Laurinburg. A celebration of life will be held on Sunday at Scotland High School.

“Mrs. Jackson’s fond memories will be cherished by her son, Apostle Dr. Lawrence Jackson III, daughter-in-law Pastor Vickie C. Jackson, two brothers, Danny and James; and two sisters, Ann Hailey and Shirley Taylor — as well as her loving grandchildren,” said Vicki.

Jackson

Eloise Jackson dead at 85