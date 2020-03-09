Break-in

LAURINBURG — Willow Wood Apartments reported to the police department on Friday that unknown persons had broken into the night deposit box and stole rent checks that had been left in there. It is unknown how much was taken.

LAURINBURG — Plaza Terrace Apartments reported to the police department on Friday that unknown persons had broken into the night deposit box and stole rent checks that had been left in there. It is unknown how much was taken.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Baltimore, Maryland reported to the police department on Friday that while parked at Jesse’s Subs on North Main Street unknown persons broke into their car. The suspect stole a cellphone, cellphone charger, purse, wallet, financial cards, a checkbook, gift cards and glasses.

Larceny

LAURINBURG — A resident of Muse Street reported to the police department on Friday that their 2012 Hyundai Elantra had been stolen from them.

Fraud

LAURINBURG — A Laurinburg resident reported to the police department on Thursday that he had received a call about receiving money but first he had to buy $7,700 of iTunes gift cards. The man did so and never heard anything back from the caller.

LAURINBURG — A St. Andrews University student reported to the police department on Thursday that unknown persons used his information to open a Macy’s account and AT&T account charging $900.

LAURINBURG — A Laurinburg resident reported to the police department on Friday that someone had stolen their debit card and spent $1,400. There is a person of interest.

Counterfeit

LAURINBURG —Nic’s Pic Kwik No. 14 on West Boulevard reported to the police department on Sunday that someone had passed a counterfeit $100 bill. There is a person of interest.

LAURINBURG — Food Lion reported to the police department on Sunday that someone tried to pass a counterfeit $20 bill. The suspect told officers they had gotten it as change from Speedway, which did confirm that the money had come from them.

Shooting

LAURINBURG — Police are investigating a shooting Friday that caused $800 to a vacant apartment. Neighbors reported seeing an unknown vehicle shooting at an unknown man who was on foot.

LAURINBURG — Police are looking into a shooting that occurred Friday at Carver and Dixon Streets. Three adults were in a 2013 Lexus when the vehicle was shot at leaving $1,100 damage done. There were no injuries.

LAURINBURG — Police are investigating a shooting into an occupied residence that occurred on Saturday. One adult and two juveniles were in the residence at the time and $100 damage was done.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Tracy Tindall, 40, of Marston was arrested Friday for failure to appear out of Scotland County. She was given a $200 bond.

LAURINBURG — Charles Oxendine, 27, of Knox Street was arrested Friday for assault on a female. He wasn’t given a bond.

LAURINBURG — Lamel Chavis, 29, of Wagram was arrested Saturday for possession of a firearm with an altered serial number and carrying a concealed firearm. He was given a $6,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Nicole McDuffie, 28, of Lumberton was arrested Saturday for failure to appear out of Robeson County. She was given a $500 bond.

LAURINBURG — Michael Herring, 42, of Lumberton was arrested Saturday for misdemeanor larceny. He was released on a written promise to appear.

LAURINBURG — Marvin Ellerbe, 46, of South Caledonia Road was arrested Sunday for assault on a female and larceny. He wasn’t given a bond.

