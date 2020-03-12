Health official: ‘Confirmed positives will increase’

RALEIGH — Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state’s health secretary, said the state has conducted 44 tests for the new coronavirus as of Tuesday morning and has expanded its number of test kits from 190 on Saturday to 350. The goal is having the ability to test another 1,500 individuals within a week.

Cohen said she is aware that some individuals have been tested through private methods and that the state will be informed of those that test positive.

“As testing is expanded, the number of confirmed positives will increase,” Cohen warned.

DHHS has established a coronavirus-specific website for the public at www.ncdhhs.gov/coronavirus.

Gov. Roy Cooper, who on Tuesday announced a state of emergency in North Carolina, said that he doesn’t plan to avoid large events, such as the ACC Tournament, because he’s not an at high-risk person. But he added, “I think people have to make their own decisions about that.”

Cohen said that those age 65 and older who are healthy overall “should use their best judgment” about getting out in large public settings.