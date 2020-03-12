TWO NEW DETECTIVES

Katelin Gandee | The Laurinburg Exchange The Laurinburg Police Department’s Detective Divison has moved to a more traditional look for the investigators of dress shirts, ties and slacks. From left to right CSI Clint Gooselin, Det. Denetric Williams, Lt. Jeremy White, Det. Jeffery Cooke and Det. Brandon Cribb. Katelin Gandee | The Laurinburg Exchange The Laurinburg Police Department’s Detective Divison has moved to a more traditional look for the investigators of dress shirts, ties and slacks. From left to right CSI Clint Gooselin, Det. Denetric Williams, Lt. Jeremy White, Det. Jeffery Cooke and Det. Brandon Cribb.

LAURINBURG — From patrol to investigators, the Laurinburg Police Department has moved two officers to the Detective Unit.

Police Chief Darwin “Duke” Williams said he is “extremely proud” of the two officers — Brandon Cribb, who will be the newest general crimes investigator, and Clint Gooselin, who will be the new crime scene investigator.

“I couldn’t be more proud of the two, they came in and worked hard to get to know the department and all the other officers,” Williams said. “We always like to see someone already in the department move up and continue to serve the community.”

Both Cribb and Gooselin are excited to be working in their new positions and thankful for the opportunity.

“I’d really like to express my thanks to Chief Williams,” Gooselin said. “He hired me and had the confidence in me to do this job and I’m going to do it. I feel like I should have been doing this job since I graduated high school, I love this job and I wish I would have been doing this my whole life.”

Gooselin added when he began at the department a year ago he was and still is impressed with the quality of officers and the camaraderie between everyone. Cribb is also excited to join the division and serving the community.

“I’m pleased to join the Laurinburg Police Department in the Detective Division,” Cribb told WLNC’s Dave Wells. “I look forward to serving the community and doing my best each day to protect the community and assist the officers in solving crimes.”

The two also came in at the time where uniforms for investigators were being changed from the golf shirt with the department’s logo on it back to slacks, dress shirts and ties. The move from the more casual wear was the idea from Lt. Jeremy White.

“We were looking for a more professional and traditional investigator look,” White said.

The uniforms are just for the investigators and other officers will continue to wear the same uniforms.

Reach Katelin Gandee at [email protected]

Katelin Gandee | The Laurinburg Exchange The Laurinburg Police Department’s Detective Divison has moved to a more traditional look for the investigators of dress shirts, ties and slacks. From left to right CSI Clint Gooselin, Det. Denetric Williams, Lt. Jeremy White, Det. Jeffery Cooke and Det. Brandon Cribb. https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_Police.jpg Katelin Gandee | The Laurinburg Exchange The Laurinburg Police Department’s Detective Divison has moved to a more traditional look for the investigators of dress shirts, ties and slacks. From left to right CSI Clint Gooselin, Det. Denetric Williams, Lt. Jeremy White, Det. Jeffery Cooke and Det. Brandon Cribb. https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_DukeWilliams.jpg https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_BadgeLPD.jpg

Police department welcomes two new detectivesalong with a more traditionsl look to the uniform