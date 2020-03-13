27th annual Taste of the Town tantalizes local palates

LAURINBURG — More than 150 people filled the fellowship hall of the Laurinburg Presbyterian Church for the 26th annual Taste of the Town fundraiser.

Twenty-two vendors from restaurants to catering businesses partook in the Mardi Gras-themed event. Dishes included mac and cheese, jambalaya, pasta, rice dishes, wings and a variety of desserts for those in attendance to enjoy.

This was the second year Scotland County Literacy Council Executive Director Lana Richards lead the event, and was she was thrilled to add seven more vendors to the list.

“I’m pretty happy with the turnout,” Richards said. “This is going to fund some of the books for the juvenile justice program we’re going to be working with, it’s a new project, as well as helping with our day to day expenses.

During the event, the Rev. Garland Pierce gave a donation to Richards for the Literacy Council from himself as well as from members of Bright Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church.

“Our church has started an initiative to support all the non-profit organizations in Scotland County,” Pierce said. “This was the first one tonight and we have others on our list … each fourth Sunday we take up a special offering that will go to the non-profit organization here in Scotland County. We thought it was a great thing to do.”

Towards the end of the night, Richards announced both the judge’s picks and the crowd favorite of the vendor’s dishes. Best dessert went to Chef Lisa Grooms of A Little Old Fashion Bakery and Catering with her banana pudding cupcake; the best entree went to the Bagpiper for its chicken gumbo; and the best-dressed table went to Mamie’s Drive-in.

The People’s Choice Award went to Fly Crew Creations out of Gibson. Owner Jessie Norton was shocked about receiving the award as well.

“I don’t have a restaurant right now and we’re just running the catering business out of my house,” Norton said. “I’ve been cooking my entire life, but only in the past one to two years began doing it seriously. This event is just such a great thing to get involved in.”

Norton served Hawaiian delight, mac and cheese as well as Cajun mac and cheese with shrimp. The business is based in Gibson and she can be contacted for catering at 910-852-0732.

Reach Katelin Gandee at [email protected]nburgexchange.com

https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1__DSC6229.jpg https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1__DSC6225.jpg https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1__DSC6180.jpg https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1__DSC6203.jpg https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1__DSC6177.jpg https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1__DSC6215.jpg https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1__DSC6201.jpg https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1__DSC6186.jpg

Event is fundraiser for Scotland County Literacy Council