Officials put plans in motion

LAURINBURG — School is still on … for now.

The Scotland County Board of Education held an emergency meeting on Friday to discuss the COVID-19 virus and how the circumstances are developing.

“The situation is changing rapidly — we had our meeting Monday and we didn’t have any information about the cancellation of schools or sporting events,” said Superintendent Ron Hargrave. “We received notification just yesterday that the Athletic Association was canceling all high school athletic events.”

At the time of the meeting, Hargrave added that, at this time, there were no cases of the virus in the county so there was no need to be canceling school — but there was going to be a call with Gov. Roy Cooper later in the day to discuss possibilities. As of Friday morning, three counties in NC had reportedly closed their schools starting Monday.

“At this time we don’t know if we’re going to have to close schools, so as of right now, so to err on the side of safety, we should take it all month by month,” said Carolyn Banks. “Things may get better, but we don’t know when.”

There are also questions about events put on by the school — if they will continue as planned — but the future of events was unknown at the time of the meeting.

The board also voted 7-1 to allow Hargrave to act in emergency situations, but he was to let the board know ahead of when the announcement is made. Herman Tyson gave the single no vote.

On Thursday, Cooper spoke with municipality and county leaders throughout the state about the coronavirus. County Manager Kevin Patterson spoke about what the county will be doing to help prevent the virus.

“The big thing is to find ways to limit face to face contact,” Patterson said. “We’re working and looking into events with large gatherings and working with organizations to move different things online or through the phone to limit the amount of large groups of people meeting.”

Gibson has suggestion

Darrell “BJ” Gibson, a member of the Board of Education who is running for a seat on the county’s Board of Commissioners, has urged city officials to be proactive.

In response to COVID-19, he is suggesting that, effective immediately and until further notice, Charlotte Water will not disconnect water for non-payment of any account type. Those currently disconnected will be re-connected.

“Hand-washing is imperative in these times,” Gibson added. “Let’s consider being proactive for the good of all.”

Sheriff makes changes

Scotland County Sheriff Ralph Kersey put two plans into place on Thursday.

Effective immediately, and until further notice, fingerprinting at the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office and on-site visitation at the Scotland County Detention Center has ceased. Internet visitation will still be available at the Detention Center.

“The Sheriff’s Office understands that this will cause an inconvenience for many, but the safety of those we are responsible for outweighs the inconvenience,” Kersey said.

In the courts

On Friday morning, NC Chief Justice Cheri Beasley issued an order to close all courts in the state for the next 30 days.

Scotland County Clerk of Court Philip McRae stated that they will be doing their best to handle time-sensitive matters over the phone and online.

“We will still have work to do, such as domestic violence proceedings and first-appearances,” McRae said. “And we’re not going to stop arresting people.”

Just one day earlier, Scotland County’s Superior and District court divisions established an administrative order, signed by Senior Resident Superior Court Judge Stephan R. Futrell and Chief District Court Judge Amanda L. Wilson, that put restrictions on who would be allowed to enter the court proceedings.

That order now becomes null and void.

From the Chamber

The annual State of the Community Breakfast sponsored by the Laurinburg/Scotland County Area Chamber of Commerce, was postponed on Friday afternoon. The event had been scheduled for Thursday.

The Chamber will inform the community of a new date when it is re-rescheduled.

At RichmondCC

***

In the interest of public health, Richmond Community College is coordinating with all impacted parties and stakeholders to reschedule events if possible, including the final two shows of the DeWitt Performing Arts Series.

“We ask that any ticket holders for the ‘An American in Paris’ musical and Phil Vassar concert retain those tickets until further notice about rescheduled performance dates,” said President Dale McInnis. “No classes at Richmond Community College have been cancelled, and the College is open for business. We are registering students for summer semester while taking all necessary precautions for the health and safety of students and employees.”

In the churches

As of Friday morning, at least one local church is canceling its services and another is mulling the idea.

“We have canceled services for the next two weeks,” said Lee Peterson of Saint Luke United Methodist Church in Laurinburg.

Pastor William Robert Martin III of Laurinburg Presbyterian Church, said, “We will be having a meeting Sunday morning to talk about further plans for our services.”

Other churches contacted but have not made decisions to make any changes at this time included Trinity Presbyterian, Multitudes Church, First United Methodist and First Baptist Church.

Efforts to get a comment from Bright Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church were unsuccessful.

At the hospital

Scotland Health Care System announced Friday morning any patient or visitor coming through the Emergency Department entrance will be screened for COVID-19 symptoms. Only one person at a time will be able to enter the designated screening area.

Scotland Health is making changes daily in response to the COVID-19 coronavirus and has already begun screening all patients for COVID-19 symptoms (fever, cough, difficulty breathing) when they present to any department on the Scotland Campus and upon check-in at Urgent Care, Specialty Care and Primary Care clinics.

