A message from Scotland Health Care System

LAURINBURG — As the situation with COVID-19 continues to develop around the world, Health care systems’ responses are evolving. In accordance with current guidance from national and state health leaders, Scotland Health Care System (SHCS) is implementing several changes to protect our patients and providers.

SHCS is cancelling non-essential surgeries, procedures and rescheduling ambulatory appointments effective Thursday, March 19, 2020. All emergency and essential services will continue uninterrupted.

Cancelling or rescheduling these appointments is an effort to minimize risk of spreading COVID-19 among patients, visitors and healthcare providers. Additionally, it allows the health care system to conserve critical resources and focus care on those that need it most.

Patients who fall into this category will be contacted by their providers’ offices to receive further instructions. If patients have specific questions, they should reach out to their provider to understand how this decision might impact their appointment or procedure.

In addition, SHCS is also enhancing restrictions on visitors to all our facilities. No visitors will be allowed into Scotland Memorial Hospital except under extremely limited circumstances. Patients in the provider practices are only allowed one visitor in the building during the visit. All visitors will be screened and not permitted to enter if experiencing respiratory or flu like symptoms. In addition, the hospital’s cafeteria and gift shop will not be open to the general public. We understand that this change may cause an inconvenience. However, we are doing all we can to stop the spread of COVID-19 and to keep our patients, their families and our associates safe in accordance with current guidance from national and state experts.

In order to provide an additional resource for our community members, who understandably are concerned and may have questions, we have established a COVID-19 Helpline. Please dial 910-504-8990 should you need information regarding the current situation during the hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday.