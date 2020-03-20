FIRST CONFIRMED CASE HITS SCOTLAND COUNTY

Scotland County has received notice from the State Lab on Friday, March 20, that a resident has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Scotland County Health Department can confirm that this affected individual was traveling out of the state and became ill and tested positive at an out of state hospital. The individual is currently in quarantine out of state.

The affected person was not in contact with any individual in Scotland County. The investigation is ongoing at this time. To protect the privacy, no further information about the individual will be shared by the Public Health Department.

Residents should be prepared, not scared. “This is not a surprise based on what is happening across the state and the nation,” said Scotland County Health Director Kristen Patterson.

Although your risk of contracting COVID-19 locally remains low, the county’s public health team encourages you to protect yourself from COVID-19 and any other flu-like illness by following these simple steps:

— Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

— Don’t touch your eyes, noses and mouth.

— Stay away from sick people.

— Clean and disinfect surfaces, especially ones that are touched frequently, using regular household cleaning spray or wipes.

— Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue, throw the tissue in the trash and wash your hands.

— Stay home if you’re sick and don’t send sick children to school or childcare.

The Scotland County Health Department has information located their website www.scotlandcounty.org. The county is also sharing important information on the social media accounts.