SHCS Reports First Confirmed Case

Scotland Health Care System has reported its first patient to test positive for the coronavirus. The patient was not seen in our hospital, rather the patient was treated at one of our physician practices and was discharged home to self-quarantine. It is important to note that this case was travel related.

Our team of health care professionals are working with local health authorities to determine what steps should be taken next. We will continue to monitor the situation and work together to keep our community informed and safe.

For privacy and safety reasons, information about the individual is limited, but efforts are being made to identify all of those who may have come into contact with the patient.

Scotland Health Care System is committed to limiting the spread of the virus, so the following restrictions are still in effect:

NO visitors will be allowed into Scotland Memorial Hospital except under extremely limited circumstances.

Patients in the provider practices are only allowed one visitor in the building during the visit.

All visitors will be screened and not permitted to enter if experiencing respiratory or flu-like symptoms.

The hospital’s cafeteria and gift shop will not be open to the general public.

Our team is working around the clock to serve our communities’ health care needs. We urge everyone to follow these basic preventative actions to help prevent the spread of respiratory viruses like COVID-19:

— Wash hands frequently with soap and water for 20 seconds or more.

— Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer when soap and water are not available.

— Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

— Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

— Stay home when you are sick.

— Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

— Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Scotland Health offers a COVID-19 Helpline for our community members, who understandably are concerned and may have questions. Please dial 910-504-8990 should you need information regarding the current situation during the hours of 8 am-5pm Monday-Friday.