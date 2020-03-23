Man shot in chest on Friday

WAGRAM — The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office is investigating another shooting they say occurred Friday evening.

Capt. Mike Woods with the Sheriff’s Office told WLNC radio that deputies responded to the area of North Turnpike and Hill Creek roads around 8 p.m. on Friday in reference to shots fired in the area.

Upon arrival at the scene, the deputies found an unidentified male victim who had been shot in the chest. The male was airlifted to a hospital and treated for his injuries. According to Woods, he is currently in stable condition.

There is a person of interest in the case, but there have been no arrests at this time due to the on-going investigation.

