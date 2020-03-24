Sheriff’s Office leads drug bust, two arrested

LAUREL HILL — The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division arrested two Laurel Hill men after a drug bust on Friday.

According to Capt. Mike Woods, the first search warrant was executed on Kids Lane and, while searing the residence, deputies found a small amount of marijuana along with three firearms. Deputies also found that one of the firearms had been reported stolen.

The suspect in the bust, Patrick McNeill, was arrested and charged with three counts of possession of a firearm by convicted felon and one count of possession of a stolen firearm. He was given a $50,000 bond and placed in the Scotland County Detention Center.

The Narcotics Division also arrested Jamie Cottingham at his residence, also located on Kids Lane. He was charged with possession of methamphetamine. Cottingham was given a $5,000 bond and was placed in the Scotland County Detention Center.

