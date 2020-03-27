1995: Fire strikes at a Laurel Hill plant

50 years ago

The hospital board decided to continue plans for long-term care facility despite a cut in federal funding. The board was beginning to look into other areas to extend their facility and move forward with the project.

25 years ago

Fire struck Rogosin Converters, Inc. in Laurel Hill, shutting the plant down. The fire started on the 12th floor and took 33 firemen three hours to get under control. All employees made it out of the building safely.

10 years ago

Accusations came up against Scotland County Sheriff Shep Jones stating that he was $800,000 over his $4.7 million budget. Jones came out saying that he was still under budget for the fiscal year.

5 years ago

State Sen. Tom McInnis introduced two education-related bills — one bill was for a 15-point grading scale for school performance and another was to decrease the teaching loads for University of North Carolina System professors.