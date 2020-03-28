First case of COVID-19 in Scotland County

Scotland County Health Department has received notice from Scotland Healthcare System today, March 28, 2020, that a resident has tested positive for COVID-19. This is the county’s second positive case; however, this individual is currently in the county. The Scotland County Health Department can confirm from information obtain from Scotland Healthcare System that this affected individual had traveled out of state prior to becoming ill. The individual remains in isolation.

The investigation is ongoing at this time. To protect the privacy, no further information about the individual will be shared by the Public Health Department.

“Again, residents should be prepared, not scared. We, as Healthcare providers, urge the citizens of Scotland County to practice social distancing and Stay-At-Home! Please help us, help you”, said Scotland County Health Director Kristen Patterson.

Although your risk of contracting COVID-19 locally remains low, the county’s public health team encourages you to protect yourself from COVID-19 and any other flu-like illness by following these simple steps:

— Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

— Don’t touch your eyes, nose and mouth. Stay away from sick people.

— Clean and disinfect surfaces – especially ones that are touched frequently – using regular household cleaning spray or wipes.

— Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue, throw the tissue in the trash and wash your hands. Stay home if you’re sick and don’t send sick children to school or childcare.

The Scotland County Health Department has information located their web site www.scotlandcounty.org. The county is also sharing important information on our social media accounts