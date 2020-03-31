ReStore gains wings

Courtesy photo The Habitat for Humanity of Scotland County ReStore has its windows full of color. Last week hearts began to fill the windows as part of the #worldofhearts effort to show that, while people may not be able to be together in person, theyt are still supporting each other. The most recent addition are wings painted by Habitat volunteer Anastacia. The wings are set up so that when people are driving around to find the hearts across the county, they can stop and snap a picture with them. For those who want to share their snaps, they’re encouraged to use #HabitatofScotlandCounty. Courtesy photo The Habitat for Humanity of Scotland County ReStore has its windows full of color. Last week hearts began to fill the windows as part of the #worldofhearts effort to show that, while people may not be able to be together in person, theyt are still supporting each other. The most recent addition are wings painted by Habitat volunteer Anastacia. The wings are set up so that when people are driving around to find the hearts across the county, they can stop and snap a picture with them. For those who want to share their snaps, they’re encouraged to use #HabitatofScotlandCounty.

The Habitat for Humanity of Scotland County ReStore has its windows full of color. Last week hearts began to fill the windows as part of the #worldofhearts effort to show that, while people may not be able to be together in person, theyt are still supporting each other. The most recent addition are wings painted by Habitat volunteer Anastacia. The wings are set up so that when people are driving around to find the hearts across the county, they can stop and snap a picture with them. For those who want to share their snaps, they’re encouraged to use #HabitatofScotlandCounty.