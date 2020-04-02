Vandalism

LAURINBURG — A resident of Fairmont Street reported to the police department on Wednesday that unknown persons caused $500 damage to their 2015 Ford Fusion from scratching the entire body.

Arson

LAURINBURG — Laurinburg police and firefighters responded to the former Morris Funeral Home on McKay Street Thursday morning in response to a fire. Upon arrival the fire was extinguished and was found to be from a pile of clothes that were set on fire. Police arrested 64-year-old Linwood Bostic and charged him with felony breaking and entering and second-degree arson. He was given a $5,000 bond.

Traffic accident

LAURINBURG — Police responded to a car accident Wednesday around 9:30 a.m. on South Pine and Welch streets. According to the report, a 2014 Ford Explorer driving west on Welch Street ran through a stop sign and hit a 2019 Toyota that was going north on South Pine Street. The Ford hit the Toyota between the front bumper and door causing it to hit a utility pole and flip.

The driver and passenger of the Toyota were taken to Scotland Memorial Hospital and the driver of the Ford was given a citation for failure to stop at a stop sign.

