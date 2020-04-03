NC one of top states to see unemployment increase

LAURINBURG — Many businesses and companies across the country have chosen to furlough employees or shut its doors until further notice, leaving many to file for unemployment.

According to the News and Observer, North Carolina has received more than 355,000 claims for unemployment benefits over the past two weeks with 87% being related to the coronavirus.

Due to the jump in unemployment claims, according to a study by WalletHub, the state ranks No. 2 in the country for the biggest increase in unemployment due to COVID-19. Louisiana was the top state in the country, while Oregon had the least amount of claims.

WalletHub compared the 13th week of 2020 to the 13th week of 2019 and the increase from the 13th week of 2020 compared to the first. Locally, employment companies are seeing an increase in people calling trying to find jobs in the meantime.

At WorkForce Unlimited, LLC, Senior Staff Manager Amy Graham said that, while they have been able to get some people jobs, many others are still being laid off and there aren’t many jobs at this time. Talentforce is also experiencing an increase in calls at this time.

“We’ve had a lot of people calling interested in work,” said Bobby Martin, the branch manager of Talentforce. “Some have never used a temp agency before while others haven’t used it in a long time. A lot of people who had full-time jobs have been laid off so they’re trying to find jobs that are open.”

Martin added that a number of Talentforce’s clients have had to let go of temp or temp to hire workers while some had just shut down completely at this time.

“But we do still have some clients who are still open and busy with distribution,” Martin said. “So we’re trying to find 20 to 30 people to fill those positions.”

