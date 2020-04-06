Courthouse reopens mornings to employees only

LAURINBURG — Last week the Scotland County Courthouse was closed after a possible risk of the COVID-19 virus, but was re-opened to employees only on Monday.

“The clerk’s office was delighted to receive news that the risk which resulted in the courthouse being closed was not as significant as early signs indicated,” said Clerk of Courts Phillip McRae. “Nonetheless, there are still other areas of concern which have not been resolved. Privacy laws and common courtesy prevent further elaboration.”

The courthouse was closed for a deep cleaning and to await test results for relevant cases. McRae stated he is unaware of any cases within the courthouse community, but are still awaiting test results from several cases outside the clerk’s office.

The clerk’s office will be open every morning and the public is allowed only to call — the clerk’s office will do its best to accommodate the public over the phone.

“The North Carolina Supreme Court has closed most courts and extended payment deadlines until June 1,” McRae said. “Therefore, most cases pending in court it will not be heard until then. It’s possible there may be other extensions or modifications by the Supreme Court in which case we will mail written notices advising the parties of new court dates.”

But there are certain matters that the courts much continue to process even though courts are closed. Those include first appearances which requires a person to appear before a judge within 96 hours of being arrested for a felony, domestic violence hearings that are currently scheduled on Monday and Friday mornings at 9:30 a.m.

Criminal cases involving domestic violence, where if a magistrate issues an order for arrest for a charge involving domestic violence no bond may be set by anyone other than a judge during the first 48-hours. Persons in custody for misdemeanors where the judge will determine whether the person is eligible for a court appointed attorney. Lastly is other matters which a person is in custody such as cases in which a person is in secured custody for which a hearing must be held periodically.

Court dates may be rescheduled as the circumstances develop and the clerk’s office will mail everyone a written notice. Under current circumstances, no case will be tried before June 1st due to the courts being closed.

The Register of Deeds and the tax office have both permanently left the courthouse and have relocated to 507 West Covington Street but if a person wishes to visit at this time an appointment must be made.

“Law enforcement is still active as usual, and the magistrate’s office is open,” McRae said. “Time sensitive papers which need to be filed may be left at the Magistrates Office. In event of an emergency, your best option may be calling the 911 system.”

Contact the clerk’s office at 910-266-4400, fax at 910-266-4466, send an email [email protected] or send a letter to P.O. Box 769, Laurinburg, NC 28353.

https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/web1_scotlandcounty-1.jpg