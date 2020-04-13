911 operators remain on the front lines

LAURINBURG — Tele-communicators, also known as 911 operators, are often the unsung heroes and the “man behind the curtain.” However, the Scotland County Board of Commissioners has set out to change that.

At its last meeting on April 6, the board made a resolution stating that Scotland County will recognize National Public Safety Tele-communicator’s week, which began on Sunday.

John Hudson of Laurinburg is one unseen face of many who answer cries for help at the Scotland County Emergency 911 Communications Center.

“I have been here two years and twomonths,” said Hudson. “My designation is tele-communicator and I serve on the Tactical Dispatch team as well.

“This is the team that deploys to the scene to help coordinate communications when there is an occurrence such as a search and rescue event or disaster,” added Hudson.

Call volume is always unpredictable with highs and lows, however the COVID-19 pandemic added with normal emergencies has the potential to cause them to increase.

“Our call volume has not increased tremendously, however the nature of the calls have changed,” said Hudson. “We receive more callers requesting information now.

“We had a very strong call volume this morning, with the primary issues being power outages and debris either blocking the road or on power lines during and after the storm this morning,“ continued Hudson.

911 operators are essential and on the front line of COVID-19 pandemic and are making changes to their day-to-day lives.

“I have restricted my travel and personal contact with anyone outside of work and home,” said Hudson. “We used to meet with family and friends for meals out very regularly, and that has been curtailed.

“The pandemic has caused me to limit my contact with friends and family,” continued Hudson. “Prior to this pandemic, I met with various friends regularly and we would fellowship with family as well.”

Hudson, alongside his co-worker,s would like the community know that they are there for them and will continue to strive to give the best care possible.

“A few things most people don’t realize is that, when we are asking questions, it does not delay the dispatch of help,” said Hudson. “ We ask these questions so our responders know what is going on, and how they should prepare while on their way to the caller.

“In the case of medical calls, it allows the paramedics to know what equipment may be necessary that they would not normally carry in when arriving on scene,” continued Hudson. “ I would also like to let residents know that we have information on our webpage for Scotland County 911 and Scotland County has issued some excellent recommendations on their Facebook page; especially concerning COVID-19.”

