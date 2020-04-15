Crack chicken recipe is my new bomb

Crack chicken, I see this food name popping up on Facebook videos and recipes shared by friends all the time. I never really thought to try it, I don’t know why but I never did. Until my mom made it in the crock-pot and raved about how great it was. So here I am with a crack chicken recipe all done in the crock-pot.

There are probably hundreds of these things online. All with the same basic ingredients all telling you to make a sandwich out of this stuff. Here’s the thing, I’m not the biggest sandwich person. There was a time in my life I probably ate maybe a slice of bread a month, maybe. Not for diet purposes but because I’ve just never been a huge bread person. I do eat more bread now but still, not the biggest sandwich person.

So instead of making a sandwich I did this two ways: plain and in rice. This stuff is good on its own with nothing in it but it got a little rich for me and I was unable to finish the bowl. Then rice. I used leftovers (because I’m one person and I’m sure this would be more than enough for a family of five) and added rice to it. This blew my mind it was so good. So while I didn’t take a photo of the rice crack chicken, that’s going to be what I give you today.

Ingredients …

2 lbs of chicken

16 oz of cream cheese, cubed

1 oz packet of ranch seasoning mix

2 oz of bacon bits

1 1/2 cup of shredded cheddar cheese

1 cup of brown rice

4 teaspoons of lemon juice

1 teaspoon of olive oil

1 tablespoon of garlic

Salt and pepper.

Directions …

Season chicken breast with salt and pepper to taste and add to the crock-pot. Add 2 tablespoons lemon juice on top of the chicken then top with ranch seasoning and cream cheese.

Cook on low for 6 to 8 hours. Before chicken is done cook brown rice on the stove according to the package directions. Once finished add the remaining lemon juice, olive oil and garlic. Mix together and add salt and pepper to taste.

When chicken is finished cooking shred it with two forks. Add cheese and bacon into the chicken and mix together. Cook on low for about 5 to 10 minutes until cheese is melted.

Place rice in a bowl then top with chicken mixture and enjoy!